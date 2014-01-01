Jan Hovancik

break time reminder app
stretchly is cross-platform open source app that reminds you to take breaks when working with computer.
By default, it runs in your tray and displays a reminder window containing an idea for a microbreak for 20 seconds every 10 minutes.
Every 30 minutes, it displays a window containing an idea for a longer 5 minute break.
User gets notified 30 seconds before breaks (and 10 seconds before microbreak) to be able to prepare to pause the work.
When break/microbreak starts, you can postpone it once for 5 and 2 minutes respectively. After a specific time interval passes, you can finish it early.
Both actions are available by clicking the link at the bottom of window or by using
Ctrl/Cmd + x keyboard shortcut (except finishing early in strict mode).
You can pause/resume stretchly's break reminders. On Windows and macOS, you can set the app to start at login. Also, Do Not Disturb mode is respected on those platforms.
You can also skip to the next break or microbreak anytime from the menu, or reset (restart) breaks.
The tray tooltip shows information about how much time is left till the next (micro)break, the number of microbreaks until the next break, or the time remaining in pause till breaks resume.
Tray menu displays the time and type of next break as well.
Microbreaks and breaks can be customized:
All settings can be reset to defaults.
On first run, stretchly will present you with Welcome window, where you can set your locale and read Tutorial.
All settings are saved in a JSON file. To open it, use
Ctrl/Cmd + d shortcut in About window and click on link to it.
useIdeasFromSettings: false
to
useIdeasFromSettings: true, and edit
breakIdeas and
microbreakIdeas.
breakNotificationInterval: 30000, to whatever value you want. 30000 is 30 seconds. Sane goes for microbreak.
In the settings, file you can set the
morningHour setting to pause until that hour this or next day. Otherwise, you can set
morningHour: "sunrise" and set
posLatitude,
posLongitude in settings to pause until the actual sunrise in your area.
E.g. if you live in Boston you would set:
morningHour: "sunrise",
posLatitude: 42.3,
posLongitude: 71
In the settings file, you can edit
microbreakPostpone and
breakPostpone to enable or disable ability to postopne breaks,
microbreakPostponeTime and
breakPostponeTime to change postopone time in milliseconds,
microbreakPostponesLimit and
breakPostponesLimit to change number of allowed postpones per break, and finally,
microbreakPostponableDurationPercent and
breakPostponableDurationPercent to change percentage of break in which user can postpone the break.
notifyNewVersion: false, to disable new version notification.
microbreakStartSoundPlaying: true, to start a microbreak with a sound. Same for
breakStartSoundPlaying.
naturalBreaksInactivityResetTime to your preferred value (in milliseconds, needs to be bigger than 20000ms). This is a idle time length, after which stretchly timers will be cleared and waiting for user to come back.
volume to your preferred value. Default value is 1, which is 100% volume. Set it, for example, to 0.61 for 61% volume.
If you like it, consider supporting it via Patreon or PayPal.
Another way to support it is to tell your friends about it, to like it at AlternativeTo and on softpedia 1, 2 or anywhere else.