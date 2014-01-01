Jan Hovancik

software developer - guitar player - poetry lover

break time reminder app

stretchly is cross-platform open source app that reminds you to take breaks when working with computer.

By default, it runs in your tray and displays a reminder window containing an idea for a microbreak for 20 seconds every 10 minutes.

Every 30 minutes, it displays a window containing an idea for a longer 5 minute break.

User gets notified 30 seconds before breaks (and 10 seconds before microbreak) to be able to prepare to pause the work.

When break/microbreak starts, you can postpone it once for 5 and 2 minutes respectively. After a specific time interval passes, you can finish it early.

Both actions are available by clicking the link at the bottom of window or by using Ctrl/Cmd + x keyboard shortcut (except finishing early in strict mode).

You can pause/resume stretchly's break reminders. On Windows and macOS, you can set the app to start at login. Also, Do Not Disturb mode is respected on those platforms.

You can also skip to the next break or microbreak anytime from the menu, or reset (restart) breaks.

The tray tooltip shows information about how much time is left till the next (micro)break, the number of microbreaks until the next break, or the time remaining in pause till breaks resume.

Tray menu displays the time and type of next break as well.

Microbreaks and breaks can be customized:

you can set duration and interval of break

you can enable/disable breaks

you can enable/disable strict mode (breaks can't be finished early)

you can enable/disable ability to postpone breaks

you can choose from different color schemes

you can pick a sound to be played at the end of the break

you can set the break window to be fullscreen

you can disable (micro)break ideas

you can disable pre-(micro)break notifications

you can disable notification sounds

you can disable monitoring of system idle time for natural breaks (when user leaves and after return idle time is greater then break duration, stretchly will reset breaks)

you can disable monitoring of DND (Do Not Disturb) mode on MacOS and Windows (breaks are not shown in DND mode)

you can disable the display of breaks on all of your monitors

you can change the default monochrome tray icon to a colorful version

you can change the interface language

All settings can be reset to defaults.

On first run, stretchly will present you with Welcome window, where you can set your locale and read Tutorial.

Advanced settings

All settings are saved in a JSON file. To open it, use Ctrl/Cmd + d shortcut in About window and click on link to it.

Editing break/microbreak ideas

useIdeasFromSettings: false

useIdeasFromSettings: true

breakIdeas

microbreakIdeas

Editing break/microbreak notification interval

breakNotificationInterval: 30000

Editing sunrise time to pause breaks until morning

In settings file, change breakNotificationInterval to whatever value you want. 30000 is 30 seconds. Same goes for microbreak.

In the settings file you can set the morningHour setting to pause until that hour this or next day. Otherwise, you can set morningHour: "sunrise" and set posLatitude, posLongitude in settings to pause until the actual sunrise in your area.

E.g. if you live in Boston you would set:

morningHour: "sunrise",

posLatitude: 42.3,

posLongitude: 71



Editing postpone functionality

In the settings file, you can edit microbreakPostpone and breakPostpone to enable or disable ability to postopne breaks, microbreakPostponeTime and breakPostponeTime to change postopone time in milliseconds, microbreakPostponesLimit and breakPostponesLimit to change number of allowed postpones per break, and finally, microbreakPostponableDurationPercent and breakPostponableDurationPercent to change percentage of break in which user can postpone the break.

New version notification

notifyNewVersion: false

Play sound at the start of the micro/break

microbreakStartSoundPlaying: true,

breakStartSoundPlaying

Natural breaks inactivity time

naturalBreaksInactivityResetTime

Volume for break sounds

volume

In the settings file, set notifyNewVersion to disable new version notification. In the settings file, set microbreakStartSoundPlaying to start a microbreak with a sound. Same for breakStartSoundPlaying. In the settings file, set naturalBreaksInactivityResetTime to your preferred value (in milliseconds, needs to be bigger than 20000ms). This is an idle time length, after which stretchly timers will be cleared and waiting for user to come back. In the settings file, set volume to your preferred value. Default value is 1, which is 100% volume. Set it, for example, to 0.61 for 61% volume.

news downloads issues

If you like it, consider supporting it via Patreon or PayPal.

Another way to support it is to tell your friends about it, to like it at AlternativeTo and on softpedia or anywhere else.

